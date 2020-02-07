Investigating the Missing 2000 Oscar Statue Heist

It wasn't until Ledent finished his route that he peeked inside one of the boxes and found the Styrofoam-encased Oscars, the lot of them worth an estimated $18,000. Initially mistaking it for an elaborate bottle of cologne, he would testify to police, he panicked: "I just assumed I had to get rid of them," he said per reports. Though he first said he ditched them in a random alley dumpster, then an address in South-Central L.A., he eventually admitted he took them to pal John Willie Harris' house.

According to Ledent's account, shortly after Harris got home from his work as a garbage truck driver, he pulled up, opened a box and pulled out an Oscar to show him. Harris freaked, telling him to get them away from his house, then demanding money for having unknowingly stored them in the first place. By the next day they were gone.

In the version Ledent told to Vanity Fair, Hart came up to him that same morning of March 9 with an address where the trophies were to be delivered. His brother-in-law, an attorney, had already approached Roadway on behalf of an anonymous client, saying they would arrange for them to receive the Oscars in exchange for the $50,000 reward.