Olivia Benson has had a rough couple of episodes on Law & Order: SVU, and she turned to an old friend for support in "Redemption in Her Corner, the Thursday, Feb. 6 episode. Warning, spoilers follow!

The episode opened up with Benson (Mariska Hargitay) on a video call with none other than Rafael Barba (Raúl Esparza), the special victims unit's one-time ADA last seen in season 19. While their interaction took place entirely via a video call, E! News has learned Esparza filmed his cameo on set with Hargitay doing her lines off-camera with him. Warren Leight, SVU's executive producer and showrunner, told E! News exclusively that they decided to have Barba check in from afar—he said he was in Iowa dealing with election fraud and "living in a dystopian nightmare"—for a reason.