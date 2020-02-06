Move over Kansas City Chiefs. There's a new Super Bowl star in town.

Pop culture fans are well aware that Beyoncé was able to enjoy Sunday's big game in Miami with Jay-Z and Blue Ivy Carter.

And while the family appeared on our TV screens for a hot second, many fans were hoping for some more details about the big weekend in the 305. Lucky for us, Beyoncé just delivered online.

On Thursday morning, the music superstar dropped dozens of new photos from her "Miami Nights" on her personal website.

Whether you're looking for fabulous fashion, family moments or just Beyoncé posing like a queen, it's all in there.

The Grammy winner also shared some photos from her appearance at Columbia University where Jay-Z participated in a lecture Q&A series. During the chat, the rapper set the record straight about why he and his wife remained seated during the Super Bowl national anthem presentation.