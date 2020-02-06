Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager's friends never disappoint.

On Thursday morning's Today show, the Hoda and Jenna hour had a very special broadcast. For those unaware, the fourth hour is moving to Studio 6A in Rockefeller Plaza in order to have a live studio audience for Thursday and Friday shows.

To celebrate the exciting new change, a few special gentlemen were spotted in the front row during today's broadcast.

For starters, Jenna's husband Henry Hager was in attendance. But in an extra surprise, Hoda's fiancé Joel Schiffman was able to make his Today show debut and watch the taping.

"You know when there are big moments in your life? It's your wedding, it's your first job, it's the kids are running around. Sometimes you need to take one second and just literally sit in the moment," Hoda shared. "You guys, thank you for coming, for traveling from all around."