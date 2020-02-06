Fran Drescher is back where she belongs: On your TV screens.

The co-creator and star of The Nanny hasn't had a series regular role since 2011's Happily Divorced, the TV Land sitcom she also co-created. Why join Indebted, her network TV return, now?

"Don't ask me that question! I ask myself that every day when I'm so tired. I can't wait to go to bed after rehearsal," Drescher laughed. But Indebted was looking for something very specific and found it in Drescher.

"I had actually gotten inspiration for an idea that I was about to go out and pitch, which is the usual direction of entry for me to do a new series, and then this kind of fell into my lap," Drescher said.