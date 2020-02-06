NASA's Christina Koch just made history by breaking the record for longest single spaceflight by a female astronaut.

Koch returned to Earth on Thursday. The Soyuz capsule carrying Koch, commander Alexander Skvortsov of the Russian space agency Roscosmos and Luca Parmitano of the European Space Agency left the International Space Station at 12:50 a.m. EST and landed in Kazakhstan at 3:12 p.m. local time.

After touching down, Koch smiled and gave an ecstatic thumbs-up to the crowd. A support team then helped her out of the capsule and had her participate in a post-flight check-up. According to the Associated Press (via NBC News) Russian space officials said the crew was in good shape.

Koch spent 328 days in space. She launched Mar. 14, 2019 alongside fellow astronauts Nick Hague and Alexey Ovchinin and was a part of Expeditions 59, 60 and 61. This marked her first flight into space.

"Koch's extended mission will provide researchers the opportunity to observe effects of long-duration spaceflight on a woman as the agency plans to return humans to the Moon under the Artemis program and prepare for human exploration of Mars," NASA stated in a release on its website.

In addition, the Expedition 61 crew contributed to hundreds of experiments in the areas of biology, Earth science, human research, physical sciences and technology development.