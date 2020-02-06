Jennifer Garner Has the Best Reactions to This Gripping Love Story

She said that after he was arrested, she visited him in prison and he broke down crying and told her that she was going to leave him. "I told him, 'No Bobby Love, I married you for better or for worse. And right now this is the worst.'"

"Ahhh. Cheryl. What a Woman ♥️," Garner commented.

Cheryl said she wrote letters to officials, including then-President Barack Obama, gathered testimonials from everyone that Bobby ever knew and testified on his behalf to try to secure his freedom. She said he was paroled after a year. "The day after he was set free, I sat him down and asking, 'What is it? Are we the Loves? Or are we the Millers?' and he said, 'We Love. We Love.' So I had him change his name legally. And now we're moving on."

"He doesn't have to hide anymore," Cheryl said. "He can look at me when I'm speaking. Not only that, he's hearing me too. My voice is heard. I used to walk on eggshells. I used to just go along. But I told him one thing. I said, 'Bobby, I'll take you back. But I'm not taking a backseat to you no more.' Because I got my own story to tell. I can write a book too. I might not have escaped from prison, and started a whole new life, and hid it from my family. But I forgave the man who did."

"This is the most beautiful, inspiring Love story I have ever watched as a ten hour mini series," Garner commented. "And sitting in this big audience with everyone today has been ♥️♥️♥️. Thank you, @humansofny. You were right to take your time. Just like Bobby figured out-Cheryl was worth every second."