The Bachelor Reveals the Final 6 Contestants

Well that was quite the bloodbath.

The Bachelor just said goodbye to four whole people, which is only one more than it normally says goodbye to in an episode but now that we actually know most of their names, it felt like a lot. Only six women remain in contention for Peter Weber's heart: Hannah Ann, Victoria F., Kelley, Natasha, Kelsey, and Madison.

Even among the women who are still there, there were issues. There were so many doubts, so many questions, so many tears that seemed to come out of nowhere. And there was also a telenovela group date that we're incredibly jealous of.

The first to go was Victoria P., who sat down with Peter saying there were things she needed to talk to him about, starting with the fact that he had clearly pulled back from her in the past few days after the situation with Alayah. He agreed, and he also explained that he just didn't see her as his wife and he thought it was time for her to go.

She refused to be walked out, and no, she wasn't upset, but also she was pretty upset. Goodbye, Victoria P.