Michael Douglasis mourning the loss of his father Kirk Douglas.

On Wednesday afternoon, Michael revealed the late great actor passed away at the age of 103. He shared in a statement, "It is with tremendous sadness that my brothers and I announce that Kirk Douglas left us today at the age of 103. To the world he was a legend, an actor from the golden age of movies who lived well into his golden years, a humanitarian whose commitment to justice and the causes he believed in set a standard for all of us to aspire to."

While Michael is surely mourning his father, the sadness is likely somewhat softened by the fact that he, Kirk and wife Catherine Zeta-Jones recently spent a "great time" together in the weeks before his death. "We have the best conversations and the best time ever," Catherine told E! News at the 2020 SAG Awards.