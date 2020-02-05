Kirk Douglas Dead at 103

Hollywood wouldn't be what it is today if people like Kirk Douglas hadn't passed through town and made it their own.

The actor, author and philanthropist, and one of the few surviving super-stars of Hollywood's golden age, has died. He was 103. In a statement shared to Instagram, his son, Michael Douglas, revealed, "It is with tremendous sadness that my brothers and I announce that Kirk Douglas left us today at the age of 103."

He continued, "To the world, he was a legend, an actor from the golden age of movies who lived well into his golden years, a humanitarian whose commitment to justice and the causes he believed in set a standard for all of us to aspire to. But to me and my brothers Joel and Peter he was simply Dad, to Catherine, a wonderful father-in-law, to his grandchildren and great grandchild their loving grandfather, and to his wife Anne, a wonderful husband."

"Kirk's life was well lived, and he leaves a legacy in film that will endure for generations to come, and a history as a renowned philanthropist who worked to aid the public and bring peace to the planet," Michael concluded. "Let me end with the words I told him on his last birthday and which will always remain true. Dad—I love you so much and I am so proud to be your son."