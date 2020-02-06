Joaquin Phoenix is a virtual lock to nab the Best Actor trophy Sunday.

The four-time Academy Award nominee has already scooped up a Golden Globe, a SAG, a BAFTA and a Critic's Choice Award for his deft take on the mentally deranged titular character in Todd Phillips' Joker and prognosticators from Vanity Fair to The Atlantic to The Hollywood Reporter insist he's a slam dunk.

So now, really, the only question is exactly what he'll say when he takes the stage at the 2020 Oscars. Because as he's swept the award circuit this season, Phoenix has proven to be as provocative and unpredictable as he is talented.