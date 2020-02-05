Jeff Probst is opening up about a recent health scare that left him with temporary memory loss.
While appearing on Live With Kelly and Ryan on Wednesday, the Survivor host recalled the "really weird" incident that happened to him a few months ago. Probst explained to co-hosts Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest that he was recently trying to book travel for him and his wife, Lisa Ann Russell, when he realized he didn't know his wife's date of birth.
"I couldn't figure it out," Probst said. "So I texted my wife and I said, 'Can you call me?' And she called me and said, 'What's going on?'"
Probst told his wife that he didn't know what was happening and that he didn't know "anything." He even had to ask his wife where she and their kids were at the time. That's when the 58-year-old TV star knew that "something's wrong."
Over the next few hours, Probst had "zero recollection of anything" that was happening to him.
"I had no idea who I was, where I was," Probst said during his interview on Wednesday. "I even wrote a note...on my laptop I wrote a note that said, 'For our records, I have no idea why I'm wearing these clothes. I have no idea where our kids are. I have no idea what day it is. I have no idea why I'm writing this.'"
Then a little later on, Probst typed, "I just read this, have no memory of writing it."
The next morning, Probst went to see a neurosurgeon who figured out that for three hours of "absolutely no memory" he had transient global amnesia, a sudden episode of temporary memory loss. Probst went on confirm it was a one-off and that, as he was getting an MRI, his memory came back.
Probst told Ripa and Seacrest that he thought it could possibly be "early dementia" before getting the rare TGA diagnosis.
"And now I, more than ever, I live for Fridays," Probst told the co-hosts. "I think of the weekend and I'm like, 'I got one more weekend, let's go!'"
Probst also confirmed that he's "100 percent" fine now. Take a look at the video above to see Probst discuss his health scare!