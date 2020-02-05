Chrissy TeigenKatherine & Chris' babyMorgan StewartRoyalsPhotosVideos
Listen: Manny MUA On Creating His Own Future Plus More Exclusives On Just The Sip The Podcast

By Nicole Renna 05 Feb, 2020

Here's the tea we're sipping this week on Just The Sip The Podcast

Justin Sylvester sat down with makeup artist and YouTube star Manny Gutierrez, known by his subscribers as Manny MUA. Manny talked about growing up in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and shared his coming out story. He discussed honing his makeup skills at Sephora then making his YouTube channel while working for MAC Cosmetics. Manny talked with Justin about the lessons he learned from Dramageddon and how he has grown from the YouTube feud. He revealed a few products from his new makeup brand Lunar Beauty and Justin got a little glammed up! Take a listen.

