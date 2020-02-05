Go Inside Sophia Bush's 1950s Hollywood Hills Bungalow Home

Eric Charbonneau/Shutterstock
It's Extreme Home Makeover: Sophia Bush Edition!
The One Tree Hill alum and star of the upcoming Disney+ series Love Simon has been renovating a 1,600-square-foot 1950s Hollywood Hills bungalow, with the help of interior designer Jake Alexander, contractor Orie Prince and landscaper John Alden Sharp. Bush and her midcentury home are featured in the March 2020 issue of ELLE Decor magazine, on newsstands now.
"Restoring this house and bringing it back to its midcentury splendor has been such a joy," the actress told the outlet, in comments posted online on Wednesday.
Bush was more than familiar with the neighborhood, as she lived next door to her new property for years.
"Whenever I was at my kitchen sink in the morning, I'd wave to my neighbor who was at hers," she told ELLE Decor last June. "Our houses sat side by side in this little nook in the canyon. I made a vow that someday, when she was ready to sell, I'd try to buy it from her, reconnect the land and make a little urban farm out of it. She loved that idea. And now it's happening."
The actress certainly had her work cut out for her; the bungalow's foundation and plumbing needed to be repaired and upgraded. Part of the layout of the home was restructured. The kitchen was renovated as well, a powder room was added and the space once occupied by a bedroom and back den was transformed into a master suite.
Trevor Tondro / ELLE Decor
The Dream Team
The actress appears with part of her home renovation team.
Trevor Tondro / ELLE Decor
Exterior
A cacti garden surrounds the home.
Trevor Tondro / ELLE Decor
Kitchen
The kitchen features custom Ikea cabinets, an 13-foot-long island the color of adobe bricks and topped with Caesarstone, a custom matte black Brizo faucet, top-shelf, brushed stainless steel and WiFi-equipped Dacor appliances and terrazzo Nurazzo tiles.
Trevor Tondro / ELLE Decor
Living Room
The room includes a B&B Italia sectional by Mario Bellini, an Eileen Gray side table, a Arteluce floor lamp, an Eames screen and Paul Rusconi artwork.
Trevor Tondro / ELLE Decor
Cooking at Home
The actress washes flowers in her kitchen sink.
Trevor Tondro / ELLE Decor
Bathroom
Trevor Tondro / ELLE Decor
Study
When you gotta get the work done...
Trevor Tondro / ELLE Decor
Dining Area
Trevor Tondro / ELLE Decor
Bedroom
A master suite was created out of a small bedroom and a back den.
Trevor Tondro / ELLE Decor
Bedroom
Guests will enjoy a cozy stay.
Trevor Tondro / ELLE Decor
Garden
The actress stands in her cacti garden.
"Everyone who's come to visit says they've never seen anything like it," Bush said in her most recent ELLE Decor interview. "And being here makes me feel incredibly grounded and creative. So it's working."