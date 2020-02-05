Why Cynthia Bailey Is Worried Fiancé Mike Hill Will Cheat on Her

Cynthia Bailey met fiancé Mike Hill "at the best time in his life," but the sportscaster's past behavior has not been perfect.

After Hill acknowledges his self-described "transgressions" during a conversation with the couples' loved ones, Bailey voices concerns about her husband-to-be's history of infidelity in this clip from Sunday's new The Real Housewives of Atlanta.

"He has cheated on his wives before me," Bailey explains to the series' confessional camera. "What makes me so different?"

Earlier, the Fox Sports announcer tells a room of family members that his marriage to Bailey will be different than previous unions. "We caught each other at the right time," he begins. "Because if [Bailey] would've met me three years ago, it was a different life."