Jenelle Evans Says She's Officially Not Returning to Teen Mom

Jenelle Evans will not be coming back to the Teen Mom franchise.

The reality star, who was one of the original cast members on Teen Mom 2 when it premiered in 2011, tells E! News that she won't return to the MTV series. This news comes after a year of many highs and lows for the reality star, including the death of her beloved dog, temporarily losing custody of her kids, and the end of her relationship with David Eason.

"I'm officially out of contract with MTV in April," Jenelle tells E! News. "That was the only thing I was waiting on to move forward. Once April comes around, I can start talking to other networks, thank God!"

Of the decision, a source shares with E! News, "Jenelle and MTV have been going back and forth for months about where she stands with returning to MTV and the Teen Mom franchise."

"MTV told Jenelle her contract with them is over for good in April. Jenelle won't be renewed come April," the insider continues. "This is the final word from MTV. Contractually she can't officially pursue opportunities with other networks until then."