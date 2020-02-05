by emily belfiore | Wed., 5 Feb. 2020 8:45 AM
Jennifer Lopez is still on cloud nine after her 2020 Super Bowl Halftime Show.
On Tuesday, the "On The Floor" singer took to social media to share an adorable behind-the-scenes moment from her and Shakira's performance, where the two performers can be seen giving each other a hug after bringing down the house.
"LOVE this moment with me and @shakira literally seconds after we went off air!!" J.Lo captioned the sweet post. "We were so happy!! #MissionAccomplished #SuperBowlHalftime #LatinoGang #GirlsGirls #StrongerTogether."
Her post received plenty of love from her followers, including Kelly Clarkson, who gushed over the duo's electric performance. "It was beautiful, strong, and inspiring!! Y'all should be so proud!" The Voice judge wrote on Twitter. "I was on my feet singing and dancing the entire time while my husband was probably very confused because you would have thought I was up there dancing with y'all."
Just one day prior, J.Lo treated fans to another backstage video that featured her 11-year-old daughter Emme, who joined her mom on stage to sing a rendition of her song "Let's Get Loud" and Bruce Springsteen's "Born In The U.S.A."
In the moving video, J.Lo documented getting ready to take the stage and shared a mother-daughter moment with Emme before showtime. After they hugged each other, the "Medicine" singer can be heard saying, "Keep us calm and safe" as she huddles with her team for a pre-show prayer. "Help us to get through this. Lord, Jesus Christ," she continued. "Thank you and we are so grateful because we are gonna rock this stadium!"
Delivering a memorable, history-making performance isn't the only thing that the "Jenny From The Block" star is celebrating. Days after the big show, it was revealed that Jennifer and Shakira's Halftime performance now the most-watched Halftime show on the NFL's official YouTube channel with over 85 million views. And, both artists saw a massive spike in their streaming numbers.
Thanks to her medley of hits, Jennifer's music streams increased by 335% on Spotify, 432% on Amazon Music and had 426% more Alexa requests. For Shakira, the "Hips Don't Lie" singer's Spotify streams went up by 230% and she saw a 150% increase in her Amazon Music streams. Like J.Lo, her Alexa requests also increased substantially, bringing in 303% more than before the show.
Feeling grateful, Jennifer took to social media to thank her partner-in-crime and their guests Bad Bunny and J Balvin. "Puerto Rico y Colombia muy en alto hoy. Muchas gracias a mi coco Emme, @Shakira, @jbalvin y @badbunnypr."
Shakira also gave Jennifer a shout-out on her social media with a sweet post: "Thank you @jlo for a night that shows how much Latinos have to offer! #SuperBowl."
