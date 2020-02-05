TLC
by Chris Harnick | Wed., 5 Feb. 2020 8:38 AM
From the network that brought you Dr. Pimple Popper and My Feet Are Killing Me comes Save My Skin, the newest medical transformation series. Save My Skin heads across the pond to the private practice of Dr. Emma Craythorne.
Dr. Emma is one of England's top dermatologists, according to TLC, and the new series will follow her as she diagnoses and treats patients with some of the most extreme skin conditions. Get a peek at Dr. Emma in action in the trailer below. Warning, even with some pixilation the trailer does feature some moments that aren't for the those who are easily squeamish.
"At TLC, audiences absolutely love our unmatched stories of transformation, where we showcase some of the best doctors in their fields improving lives, inside and out," Howard Lee, president and GM of TLC, said in a statement.
"Dr. Emma brings incredible humility, heart and humor to each of her cases and most importantly, gives patients their confidence back. I'm so excited for her to join our growing roster of amazing doctors on TLC," Lee continued.
In the new series, which has a sneak peek on Thursday, Feb. 20, Dr. Emma and her team at Harley Street Clinic in London treat all kinds of conditions from eczema and disfiguring keloids to massive lipomas and rhinophyma. "However, with Dr. Emma's determination, charm, and boundless empathy, viewers will follow along with each episode as she uses her state-of-the-art office and cutting-edge dermatological treatments to transform not only her patients' looks, but also their lives," TLC's series description reads.
Save My Skin premieres on Thursday, Feb. 20 at 11 p.m. and moves to its normal timeslot on Thrusday, March 5 at 9 p.m. on TLC.
