Victoria Fuller has come under fire for wearing "White Lives Matter" merchandise in a past modeling campaign.

The resurfaced advertisement was apparently for a marlin conservation group. The picture showed The Bachelor contestant donning a "WLM" hat. Another photo showed a model wearing a T-shirt with a Confederate flag and fish on it, and a third shot showed a model donning a T-shirt with the words "White Lives Matter."

"The company 'We Love Marlins' is in support of catching white, blue & black marlins and releasing them back into the wild," Fuller wrote on Instagram last month. "In regards to a sensitive topic, I come from a very diverse background & am in support of all races! Virginia Beach is a VERY large fishing town where marlin tournaments are held every year! Glad to clear this up."

While Fuller has remained tight-lipped since the backlash began, she did issue an apology after the Instagram account @bachelorclues shared the photos.

"I'm sorry if you or anyone else's feelings were hurt," she wrote in the comments section after being criticized by a follower. "That was never my intention."

She also acknowledged how she could "definitely see how this could be offensive."

"I apologize immensely," she wrote in a separate comment. "It was never my intention to lessen this matter."