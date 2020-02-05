The gang's all here!

On Tuesday, Jessica Simpson's book signing in New York City proved to be a family affair. Joined by her husband Eric Johnson and their three children Maxwell Drew, 7, Ace Knute, 6, and Birdie Mae, 10 months, the Open Book author signed copies of her emotionally raw memoir and looked effortlessly chic in her structured black jumpsuit.

Excited to have her family by her side, Jessica posed for pictures with her brood inside the Barnes & Noble in Union Square. Channeling her stylish mama's love of statement-making coats, Maxwell looked like Jessica's mini-me in her oversized printed coat, which she paired with a leopard print top. Also donning the fierce print was baby Birdie, who rocked a leopard dress. Looking cool like his dad, Ace wore a shearling bomber jacket and matched his shoes to his brown outerwear.

She even treated her older children to a mini book signing of their own. For Maxwell, the "With You" singer wrote, "Maxwell, you are my best friend! I [heart] you." And for Ace, she wrote, "Ace, you make my life the best ever! I [heart] you."