She did it!
On Tuesday, Jazz Jennings revealed that she underwent her third gender confirmation surgery. Taking to Instagram to give her fans an update, she shared a picture from her hospital bed and can be seen flashing the camera a big smile.
"I'm feeling so great after completing my third surgery!" she wrote. "This third procedure was for cosmetics, and I'm super happy with the results. Thank you to everyone who has followed my journey and supported me along the way."
Excited to celebrate her successful bottom surgery, Jazz's older brother Sander Jennings left his sister a supportive message on her post. "Although this surgery was one of the scariest moments of my life, I am so glad I was there to stick by your side the entire way," he commented.
This news comes more than one year after she underwent her first gender confirmation surgery in 2018. During the procedure, the 19-year-old endured a "major" post-surgery complication and was forced to undergo a second procedure to address it. Jazz opened up to her followers about the terrifying experience on Instagram, in which she described it as "a tough journey."
"It was a tough journey, but experiences like that one only make us stronger in the end," she said at the time. "Though it can be hard at times, a positive mindset and the support of those around you can help you conquer any challenge."
Her surgery was also documented on her TLC show I Am Jazz, where she went into further detail about the ordeal and complications. Sharing an emotional teaser from the show on social media, she said, "Although I experienced a major complication and the journey was challenging, getting the surgery was something I had dreamed of my entire life."
Before undergoing her surgeries, the transgender teen had been taking medications to suppress production of male sex hormones in her body. Looking forward to her bottom surgery, she posted a YouTube video ahead of the procedure.
"It's crazy to me. I'm going to have new genitalia," she said. "Like, penis to vagina. That's some serious s--t, y'all. I am just...I can't believe it. I'm going to have a vagina."
Back in December 2019, the reality star showed off her scars on Instagram and shared an empowering message with her followers.
"These are my scars on full display in #2019," Jazz wrote. "I'm proud of my scars and love my body just the way it is. I call them my battle wounds because they signify the strength and perseverance it took to finally complete my transition."
Wishing Jazz a speedy recovery!