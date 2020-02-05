She did it!

On Tuesday, Jazz Jennings revealed that she underwent her third gender confirmation surgery. Taking to Instagram to give her fans an update, she shared a picture from her hospital bed and can be seen flashing the camera a big smile.

"I'm feeling so great after completing my third surgery!" she wrote. "This third procedure was for cosmetics, and I'm super happy with the results. Thank you to everyone who has followed my journey and supported me along the way."

Excited to celebrate her successful bottom surgery, Jazz's older brother Sander Jennings left his sister a supportive message on her post. "Although this surgery was one of the scariest moments of my life, I am so glad I was there to stick by your side the entire way," he commented.

This news comes more than one year after she underwent her first gender confirmation surgery in 2018. During the procedure, the 19-year-old endured a "major" post-surgery complication and was forced to undergo a second procedure to address it. Jazz opened up to her followers about the terrifying experience on Instagram, in which she described it as "a tough journey."