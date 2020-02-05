High School Musical: The Musical: The Series Is Taking on Beauty and the Beast For Season 2

  • By
    &

by Lauren Piester | Wed., 5 Feb. 2020 8:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
High School Musical: The Musical: The Series

Disney

Apparently High School Musical: The Musical: The Series couldn't just keep putting on productions of High School Musical: The Musical forever. 

Disney+ announced today that season two of the series will follow the East High drama kids as they put on a performance of Beauty and the Beast, and production begins today. 

Season one, of course, followed the students of the real East High in Salt Lake City, where High School Musical was filmed, as they prepared to perform High School Musical. Season two's getting just a little less meta with a show wasn't a movie filmed in their school, but hopefully it's not getting any less delightful. 

The season one finale ended with Ricky (Joshua Bassett) and Nini (Olivia Rodrigo) finally admitting their love to each other just in time for Nini to get accepted at a performing arts school, potentially breaking her and Ricky apart in just a month. 

Read

How High School Musical: The Musical: The Series Paid Tribute to High School Musical

It feels like that won't happen, but we won't find out for sure until the show returns. 

While you wait, you can get a taste of the cast singing "Beauty and the Beast" in the video below. 

Plus, in case you missed it, we've got a whole gallery of some of the ways the show honored the original High School Musical movies throughout its first season. 

The show also stars Matt Cornett, Sofia Wylie, Larry Saperstein, Julia Lester, Dara Renee, Frankie Rodriguez, Mark St. Cyr, and Kate Reinders

The first season of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series is now streaming on Disney+. 

Trending Stories

TAGS/ TV , Top Stories , Entertainment , Apple News , Celebrities
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2020 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.