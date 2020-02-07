by Mike Vulpo | Fri., 7 Feb. 2020 3:00 AM
In Eva Longoria's house, love reigns supreme day after day.
Between her sweet son Santiago and hubby José Bastón, the actress, activist and philanthropist has so much to be grateful for. So perhaps it shouldn't come as the biggest surprise that when February 14 rolls around, there's little to no pressure to go big in the romance department.
"For me, I have the most romantic husband daily that we literally forget about Valentine's Day," Eva shared with E! News exclusively while raving about the ibi Smart Photo Manager.
At the same time, Eva knows that couples across the country love to celebrate the romantic day. In between her busy schedule, the producer and director shared a few gift picks for V-Day. And yes, she dropped some valuable advice as the clock ticks to find the perfect gift.
"Take the pressure off the gift and put the pressure on the gestures," Eva suggested. "Maya Angelou said, ‘People will forget what you said and forget what you did but they'll never forget how you made them feel' so make somebody feel great that day."
"Before I even started working with ibi, I was so concerned—especially since my son was born—that all of my photos were everywhere. Some were on my computer. Some were on social media. Some were on my iPad. I wish there was one place that could store them that not's on the cloud," Eva explained to us. Fortunately, ibi has the perfect product. "I love that it pulled all of my photos from every device all in one place and it made it easier for me," she added.
"For L'Oréal, it would be all about skincare. There's so much greatness in their RevitaLift line," the L'Oréal spokesperson shared with us. "The Hyaluronic acid serum, the night serum and the eye cream are great."
"My favorite books are from Malcom Gladwell, anything from Malcom Gladwell. His latest one Talking to Strangers is great."
"I send an e-mail or a text. I actually do a lot of calls more than cards but I like to receive a card," Eva joked. "I love a card for me."
"There's so much advanced technology with L'Oréal skincare that you should make a whole gift basket with that stuff," Eva shared. "That's a really good gift—anything from the RevitaLift line."
"L'Oréal is available at a drug store meaning you can get a box of chocolate and some L'Oréal at the same time," Eva shared. "My favorite is all that drug store chocolate. I just love it so much. Those big heart-shaped candies."
"There's a book my dear friend Jay Shetty told me to get. He said there's a book called Factfulness by Hans Rosling that explains why the world is better than you think. It's such a great book. He's such a positivity guy and it's all full of facts"
If you have the ability to splurge on your leading lady, Eva would never say no to the gift of Victoria Beckham fashion. "That's a great gift if you want to go in that price range for sure," she laughed. "I love me some Victoria."
"My son loves anything musical. He loves the music books. You push the button and it plays a song. He has Mozart and Beethoven and all these great books are playing sonnets and those are so great."
