In Eva Longoria's house, love reigns supreme day after day.

Between her sweet son Santiago and hubby José Bastón, the actress, activist and philanthropist has so much to be grateful for. So perhaps it shouldn't come as the biggest surprise that when February 14 rolls around, there's little to no pressure to go big in the romance department.

"For me, I have the most romantic husband daily that we literally forget about Valentine's Day," Eva shared with E! News exclusively while raving about the ibi Smart Photo Manager.

At the same time, Eva knows that couples across the country love to celebrate the romantic day. In between her busy schedule, the producer and director shared a few gift picks for V-Day. And yes, she dropped some valuable advice as the clock ticks to find the perfect gift.

"Take the pressure off the gift and put the pressure on the gestures," Eva suggested. "Maya Angelou said, ‘People will forget what you said and forget what you did but they'll never forget how you made them feel' so make somebody feel great that day."