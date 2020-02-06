Brad Pitt, Laura Dern and More Best Dressed Stars From the '90s Oscars

If the '90s taught us anything, it's that trends may come and go, but talent stays the same.

Viewers may not see slinky, spaghetti-strapped dresses on the 2020 Oscars red carpet, but there will definitely be more than a few familiar faces. In the 20-years since the '90s, Brad PittTom HanksKathy Bates and more stars continue to be mainstays on the awards circuit—during Bates, Hanks and Pitt's careers they've been to the Academy Awards at least five-times each, whether it be as a nominee or a presenter.

And other critically acclaimed stars will be there as well, including Diane KeatonSigourney Weaver and Steve Martin, who are set to present for the various categories and big moments.

All in all, Sunday night's event promises to be a glamorous affair filled with star sightings, reunions and heartfelt moments. And, as always, the Best Original Song nominees will be performing their songs, as well as Grammy-winner Billie Eilishwho is speculated to be performing her new song for the Bond movie on the Dolby theater stage.

Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson, Oscars Stars Best 90s Looks

Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage

Tom Hanks & Rita Wilison

In 1999, Hanks was nominated for Best Picture for his role in the critically-acclaimed film Saving Private Ryan, although Roberto Benigni ultimately went home with the award.

Billy Bob Thornton, Laura Dern, Oscars Couples, Oscars Stars Best 90s Looks

Evan Agostini/ImageDirect via Getty Images

Billy Bob Thornton & Laura Dern

Before he dated Angelina Jolie, Billy Bob Thornton and Laura Dern made for quite the power couple.

Leonardo DiCaprio, Oscars Stars Best 90s Looks

Jim Smeal/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

Leonardo DiCaprio

A young Leo headed to the Vanity Fair after party with his smitten date.

Brad Pitt, Gwyneth Paltrow, First Academy Awards, Oscars Stars Best 90s Looks

KMazur/WireImage

Brad Pitt & Gwyneth Paltrow

It would seem Pitt's penchant for wearing sunglasses on the red carpet began back in the '90s when he and his then-girlfriend Gwyneth Paltrow attended the 68th annual show. 

Ben Affleck, Matt Damon, First Academy Awards, Oscars Stars Best 90s Looks

Evan Agostini/Getty Images

Ben Affleck & Matt Damon

In one of their first Oscars victories, the two best friends hold their trophy in the air at the 1998 show.

Renee Zellweger, Oscars Stars Best 90s Looks

Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

Renee Zellweger

In 1998 the actress starred alongside Meryl Streep in One True Thing, which earned Streep a nomination for Best Actress. Although Renee wasn't nominated herself, she made an appearance and presented the performance of the Best Song nominee "A Soft Place to Fall."

Melanie Griffith, Antonio Banderas, Oscars Stars Best 90s Looks

Frank Trapper/Corbis via Getty Images

Melanie Griffith & Antonio Banderas

Months before the release of the famed Mask of Zorro, the actor and his now-ex-wife did date night at the 70th Academy Awards in 1998.

Martin Scorsese, Oscars Stars Best 90s Looks

Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

Martin Scorcese & Barbara de Fina

The famed director and Goodfellas producer de Fina walk the red carpet together at the 62nd Academy Awards.

Kathy Bates, Oscars Stars Best 90s Looks

Vince Bucci/AFP via Getty Images

Kathy Bates

In 1998, there was some fierce competition for the Best Supporting Actress award, which Bates lost to Judi Dench.

Jodie Foster, Al Pacino, Oscars Stars Best 90s Looks

Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

Jodie Foster & Al Pacino

Fun fact: Al Pacino is the sixth man in Oscars' history to be nominated for Best Supporting Actor and Best Actor in the same year. He unfortunately lost Supporting Actor to Gene Hackman, but won for Best Actor, which Jodie presented to him.

Diane Keaton, Steve Martin, Oscars Stars Best 90s Looks

Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

Diane Keaton & Steve Martin

Five years after making Father of the Bride, the two stars reunite on the 69th Academy Award's red carpet in 1997.

Sigourney Weaver, Oscars Stars Best 90s Looks

KMazur/WireImage

Sigourney Weaver

The three-time nominee presented the In Memoriam portion of the 67th Academy Awards in 1995. 

Charlize Theron, Oscars Stars Best 90s Looks

Jim Smeal/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

Charize Theron

The South African actress attended the Vanity Fair after party in a chic dress.

E!'s coverage of the 2020 Oscars begins Monday on Eonline.com!

