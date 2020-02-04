The crisis is over, and now it's time for things to get back to normal on The Flash. Sort of.

The end of the latest Arroverse crossover made things normal and then also not at all normal as Oliver Queen died and rebooted the multiverse into one singular Earth-Prime. All the superheroes now exist together, which is a really nice idea unless you're thinking about it too hard. Spoiler alert: some of the members of Team Flash are thinking about it extremely hard.

The Flash returns tonight for its first post-crisis episode, which takes place after Oliver's funeral but before Diggle (David Ramsey) and his family headed to Metropolis (and before Diggle got that mysterious green box). Diggle takes a trip to Central City to "serve as a conduit," as Ramsey described it, "a way to grieve, but there's also a case, there's something to solve."

The team is definitely struggling after recent events, some more than others, and we talked to showrunner Eric Wallace about how they're all dealing with the fallout of crisis and what's to come over the rest of the season, especially now that they've all survived the thing they were certain they were not all going to survive. Iris and Barry had basically been planning to say goodbye forever, and now they don't have to anymore—a great thing, but kind of a strange one at the same time.