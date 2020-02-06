Elizabeth Chambers Hammer's Valentine's Day Gift Guide Is Sweet & Chic

John Russo / E! Illustration
Thu., 6 Feb. 2020
Valentine's Day is a great reminder to live life deliciously—and nobody knows this more than boss babe entrepreneur Elizabeth Chambers Hammer. So when the CEO and founder of BIRD Bakery, TV host and mother of two served up her thoughts on V-Day gifts, we were definitely all ears.
"Gift giving on Valentine's Day should be thoughtful and personal," Elizabeth shares. "Let them know that you've noticed what they need or want and that you've been paying attention." With that in mind, it's no surprise Elizabeth has sooo many marvelous gift ideas—from sweet treats for the whole fam to her must-have candle to her favorite pajamas for herself and husband Armie Hammer.
"My favorite part about celebrating Valentine's Day is celebrating love in general," Elizabeth notes, and we couldn't agree more. "It's not only about significant others, but about friends, family, your letter carrier! Spread the love."
Here are Elizabeth's gift picks to help you do just that!
"Make it personal with a monogrammed case. Leatherology, a fellow Dallas-based company, is one of my favorites at the moment. Each item is hand-painted for hours with love and they carry leather goods for all of your organizational needs. They also make great laptop cases, if your significant other is in need of an upgrade."
"I live in my Jennifer Fisher hoops. I'm currently wearing my Samira huggies and Mini Maeve hoops almost every day."
"As far as I'm concerned, the fragrance in every room should be Diptyque Baies. Tuberose is also delightful!"
"Upgrade his glass game with Garrett Light. The Hamptons in champagne/pure green look good on every guy...and girl! Love a pair of glasses I can borrow/steal."
"Say it sweetly with BIRD! Make this Valentine's Day unforgettable by creating custom cookies with their name, initials, wedding date or personal phrase or message. Beautiful, thoughtful and delicious."
"Italian-made and very high-quality, this pan is my go-to for eggs in the morning and everything else. A necessity for breakfast in bed!"
"Make her the happiest, with the coveted Clé de Peau stick concealer. There's not a better concealer on the market. The new CDP Lip Glorifier is also heaven."
"My favorite pajamas for myself, my husband and the whole family. Cozy and coordinating!"
"One of my most favorite delivery plans. It will inspire you, and get you out of your cooking rut!"
"I love all things AK. This baguette ear cuff is one of my very favorite pieces—adds an edge without the commitment of a piercing. Her yellow gold stacking rings are some of my favorites! AND...if this is a Valentine's Day to REALLY remember, her tennis necklace is the ULTIMATE splurge."
"I live in Wardrobe NYC, and your girl will too. Place an order from the current curated capsule collection or one from the past. I wear my Wardrobe NYC Levi's, leggings, white crop top and black blazer."
