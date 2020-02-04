Jessica Simpson is sharing deeply personal stories with her fans.
In her new memoir, Open Book, the 39-year-old star reflects on some of her most painful memories, including the abuse she suffered as a child, her days of heavy drinking, as well as her road to sobriety. Simpson also shares intimate details about her love life in the memoir, from her marriage to Nick Lachey and her on-off relationship with John Mayer. The "With You" singer even writes about an "emotional affair" with her Dukes of Hazzard co-star, Johnny Knoxville.
At the time of filming Dukes of Hazzard, Simpson was still married to Lachey, but while away shooting in Louisiana, Simpson formed a bond with Knoxville. After sharing a hug with Knoxville on the first day of filming, Simpson "felt a force drawing us together."
"I wondered why I was open to this," Simpson writes in Open Book. "I was already living in a distrustful situation with Nick, and now I was afraid I couldn't trust myself."