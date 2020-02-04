Alex Rodriguez Is Every Dad Trying to Dance With His Daughter In First Ever TikTok

by kelli boyle | Tue., 4 Feb. 2020 10:51 AM

Alex Rodriguez is officially on TikTok.

The baseball star just pulled the ultimate dad move in his first ever post on the video app, which co-stars his 15-year-old daughter, Natasha. The video shows Rodriguez attempting the Renegade Challenge on the sidelines of Miami's Hard Rock Stadium, where the 2020 Super Bowlwas just held and where his love, Jennifer Lopez, dominated the Halftime Show with Shakira.

And where his teenage daughter slays the moves with ease, Rodriguez hilariously cannot keep up, so he does his own moves instead. And in true dad fashion, he was having a blast the whole time.

As he wrote in his caption, "Tashi told me this TikTok is the new big thing so I had to give it a try! She said this is what the kids call the #RenegadeChallenge. How'd I do?!?! Follow me on @tiktok at AROD13! I'll try not to embarrass myself."

And this isn't the only funny dancing video Rodriguez has shared this week.

Alex Rodriguez Calls Halftime Show Enormous & Inspiring

The retired Yankees player spent the entire Super Bowl weekend gushing over Lopez, and as a result, his last three Instagram posts have all shown him dancing with the leading ladies in his life.

The first is the TikTok with Tashi. His post just before that came on Monday, when he shared a hilarious video of him trying to keep up with J.Lo, all of her Haltime Show dancers and the "On The Floor" choreography while taking on the #JLoSuperBowlChallenge.

As he wrote in the caption, "When Jen told me I could be a background singer, man, she wasn't kidding. Waaaay in the background. #CanYouFindMe #TallGuyWithShadesOn #jlosuperbowlchallenge." Sure enough, he's found in the back of the video holding microphone.

The third video was taken in the middle of Lopez's Halftime Show performance. The star took a selfie video while he jumped around excitedly with the crowd on the field to "On The Floor." As he said, "AMAZING!! She ABSOLUTELY CRUSHED IT! Wow, that was so fun! I'm so proud of you, Jen!"

This just goes to show that no one stans J.Lo quite as hard as A.Rod.

