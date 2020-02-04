Kim Kardashian Reveals North West Doesn't Eat This

Don't offer North West a cheeseburger.

While the Kardashians are one of the world's most famous families, we continue to learn new things about them, including the siblings' newest generation of youngsters. During an impromptu Twitter Q&A on Monday night, famed mom of four Kim Kardashian answered some of fans' most pressing questions, including what her favorite cheat meal is ("Eggos I guess or Top Ramen. But really that's just at home. It depends what city I'm in"), her favorite movie ("Troop Beverly Hills and Clueless") and her favorite kind of Oreos ("Big Stuff Oreos").

While on the topic of her food preferences, the SKIMS mogul elaborated on her plant-based diet and revealed that her well-known kiddos eat plant-based, too—except for her 6-year-old firstborn.

"North is a pescatarian though," she noted in a tweet, referencing the name for a person who eats fish, but not meat.