I scream, you scream. We all scream for ice cream—even Prince William and Kate Middleton.
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge enjoyed a sweet treat during their visit to South Wales on Tuesday. The royal couple stopped by Joe's Ice Cream in Mumbles for a few scoops. After William told managing director Adrian Hughes he likes chocolate, he was given two options: vanilla ice cream with chocolate sprinkles and chocolate ice cream with a wafer in a cup. As for Kate, she opted for the parlor's signature vanilla ice cream with a wafer in a dish.
"They wanted to know what the secret was but we didn't divulge," Hughes said.
The dynamic duo also spoke with local families. After William spotted a child reading Julia Donaldson's Room On The Broom, he said he reads the same book to Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis "all the time."
Kate also had a mini-reunion and ran into two of her teachers from St. Andrews prep school: Denise Evans-Alford and Kevin Alford. Denise taught physical education while Kevin taught French and German. They taught her siblings, Pippa Middleton and James Middleton, as well.
"It's such a small world," Kate said after giving the instructors a hug.
This wasn't the only stop on the Cambridges' itinerary. Earlier in the day, William and Kate visited a lifeboat station, where they met volunteers. William also presented volunteer James Bolter with a medal to mark his 20 years of service. In addition, they spoke with Paul O'Dwyer, who was rescued by the crew last summer, and watched a lifeboat launch as part of a training exercise.
Later in the day, they stopped by the Tata Steel plant to learn about its role in U.K. manufacturing. Of course, they greeted several well-wishers throughout the day, too.
Kate wore a red Zara dress and Bianca double-breasted coat by Hobbs London for the outing. She accessorized her look with a blush and red heart scarf by Beulah London and the "Small Darley" bag by Mulberry. In addition, she sported a pair of Rhumba knee-high suede boots by Aquatalia.