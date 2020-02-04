"Why does no one ever bring up my really beautiful drag scene," Josh Thomas, star and creator of Freeform's Everything's Gonna Be Okay, asked in a recent interview. Well, now we're going to bring it up.

Above, get an exclusive sneak peek at Thomas in drag from the Thursday, Feb. 6 episode of Everything's Gonna Be Okay titled "West African Giant Black Millipedes."

In the episode, Nicholas (Thomas) hosts a dinner party for Alex's (Adam Faison) best friends and things take a turn and end with a drag show. Meanwhile, Matilda (Kayla Cromer) goes to her first high school party with one goal in mind and Genevieve (Maeve Press) and her friends get riled up in the name of justice.

Thomas joked he looked like Ted Bundy in the scene, but this writer suggested more like Adele.