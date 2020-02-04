Antonio Banderas is a multi-talent. He acts, he sings, he dances, he owns a theater!

During an appearance on Monday's Conan, the Pain & Glory star dished to host Conan O'Brien about the theater he bought in Málaga, Spain, and the first show he put up in it in 2019, the Broadway classic A Chorus Line.

Speaking of owning the theater, Banderas shared, "That's a dream that I had for 20 years. I am an actor because of theater. Movies became an accident—an accident of 112 movies, I will say—but an accident. Theater was my beginning as an actor."

The 2020 Oscar nominee went on to explain his love of the stage. As he said, "Theater is beautiful because no matter how technology advances in the future, it's just about you and them. There is nothing in the middle."

"It's just something that you see and it just belongs to your memories," the actor added.

Naturally, O'Brien wanted to know what kind of shows the theater will take on in the future.