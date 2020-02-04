You know that saying, "It takes a village"? Well, the same applies to 2020 Oscar nominated films.

Often times, the directors, actors and producers of these movies are the ones whose names are plastered across headlines, and for good reason. But it would be a crime not to mention the production designers who bring to life the director or screenwriter's vision.

It's safe to say Bong Joon Ho's Parasite would not be the critically-acclaimed film it is, were it not for the artistry production designer Lee Ha Jun displayed in creating the set. The same applies to Rian Johnson's Knives Out set, which was discovered by producers and turned into the perfect murder-mystery setting by David Crank.

Of course, every movie poses a challenge, whether it be historical accuracy or finding the right location, but these films proved the hard work will pay off.