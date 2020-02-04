You're Invited to E!'s Oscar Brunch

NBC/E! Illustration
by Carly Milne | Tue., 4 Feb. 2020 4:00 AM
Can you believe it? Hollywood's biggest night in film is finally upon us! And as we're counting down to the red carpet, we're going to be revealing all about how to have a stellar Oscar brunch!
Join Kristin Cavallari, Nina Parker and Brad Goreski around brunch time at 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT Sunday, Feb. 9, as they talk all things Oscars, including everything you need to have a fabulous film celebration all your own. A celebrity chef will be on hand to share Oscar party menu tricks, with recipe hacks and wine pairings. You'll also learn insider tips and tricks on how to host your own Oscars party. And perhaps most importantly, a celebrity bartender will be on hand to make Best Picture-themed drinks. and our official Oscar brunch cocktail, the "Brunch Belin-E!"
But before you join us on Sunday, prep your space for your very own Oscars brunch by shopping the goodies below. Because your mimosas and omelettes deserve a little Hollywood glam!
Showcase your cooking (or your stellar ability to order out) on this handmade set of dinnerware made of bone china, featuring gold and platinum accents across dinner, salad and bread plates, and a cup and saucer that's perfect for that after-brunch coffee.
Fancy brunch plates deserve fancy flatware, but you don't have to break the bank to make that happen. This set from Amazon comes with everything you need in this 20-piece set that's made of rust-resistant stainless steel. And it's dishwasher safe.
Mugs are so last year. Go for these double-wall coffee glasses, which hold 12oz of your favorite rocket fuel in whatever form you take it. Each glass is mouth-blown and crafted to ensure whatever beverage you put in it stays the temperature you want it to.
If you're going to do post-brunch coffee service, you should definitely have a proper creamer. Sporting fashionable bistro tiles with a hint of gold in all the right places, this creamer looks as fashionable as it is functional as it helps your guests top off their coffee in style.
Isn't it time for cocktails? Of course it is, and this tumbler set is ready to deliver your libations in style. Each 15.75oz glass is cut with Art Deco influences in mind, so every cocktail you serve looks like it belongs in the Louvre. Or showcased in your dining room. Whichever.
Maybe this carafe is for serving cocktails, maybe it's for serving orange juice. Whatever you use it for, know that this glazed glass carafe is ready to show off your liquids and help you serve them in the most stylish way possible.
Accent your new dinnerware with these stunning linen napkins, sporting a velvet border for a little added drama. They're handcrafted in India and made for any brunch that's worthy of red carpet attention.
Sure, you could let your napkins run around naked, but why do that when you could dress 'em up in this eye-catching mother of pearl napkin ring? It's a standout piece for a standout table setting.
And while we're on the subject of table setting accouterments, don't forget about place mats! These phthalate-free vinyl placemats are pressed in the image of a Dahlia and are both delicate and durable, suitable for use either indoors or outdoors. And the best part? It doesn't matter how messy your guests are, all you need to do to clean 'em is just wipe 'em down with a wet cloth.
One more touch you can add to your table decor is this Art Deco table runner. It's made of polyester, so it'll be easy to clean in the event of any party fouls, and works on tables of any shape. Drape it in your dining room and be prepared for your guests to marvel at your timeless sense of style.
Take salad service to the next level with this serving set, featuring a stainless steel bowl with a matching set of tongs. Of course, it's not just for salad. You could also use it for pasta or any other family-style meal that you need to serve. Just make sure you hand wash it to keep it in its pristine shape.
Forget the cocktails. The closer it comes to showtime, the more you're going to want to pop champagne! Do so dramatically with this champagne saber, which will help you uncork your bubbly in style. (And remember: the goal is to open your champagne, not become an Instagram fail. So be careful!)
Now that you've got the champers flowing, you're going to want to pour it into a worthy flute. This set was made using a centuries-old glassmaking tradition from France, so you can feel doubly fancy as you raise a toast to the winners with your French bubbly in your French flute.
If a sampling of wine is more your speed, this duo decanter will help you aerate your reds and whites with a chic, modern look. This set was mouth blown and handcrafted, not to mention, the first of its kind. So consider yourself a trendsetter if you nab this set!
Whether you need ice for your cocktails or you have some friends who like to cool their white wine the old fashioned way, you can corral your ice in this adorable, on-trend bucket that's BPA, phthalate and lead-free. 'Cause nobody likes drinking toxins.
Having a fancy schmancy wine/ champagne/cocktail set-up means you should probably have a bar cart to show it all off. Grab this one not just because it falls in line with your Art Deco theme and has mirrored shelving, but also because it has four wheels, making it easy to roll around the room for simpler service.
Making a sangria, or just want a fun way to dispense some spa water or pellegrino? This decorative beverage dispenser will do the trick. Made of glass with a jar lid, it sits on a turned pedestal base, which makes for easier drink dispensing, especially when brunch is winding down and everyone's had a few mimosas.
This mirrored metal tray is ready to take your snacks and pass 'em around during the show, and it'll do so in such a high-fashion way, nobody will notice those are Flamin' Hot Cheetoes in that one crystal dish. With a mirrored top and easy-carry handles, you can hand out popcorn with some added elegant flare. Speaking of...
How could you have an Oscar brunch without a little popcorn? You can't! But don't pass a bowl around. Instead, put those fluffy kernels of goodness in their own melamine replica of a retro popcorn bag. And when you're done, just pop each one in the top rack of your dishwasher.
