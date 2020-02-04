View Sunny Hostin's Splurge-Worthy Valentine's Day Gift Guide

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

"My best advice for gift giving on Valentine's Day is to give something that the recipient wouldn't necessarily get for themselves," shared Sunny Hostin exclusively with E! News. "It's a great way to show you care and treat them to something they may not ordinarily splurge on."

And splurge we will, fab friends! The Emmy winner, renowned lawyer, journalist and The View cohost—who can also add author to her résumé when her debut novel Summer on the Bluffs drops June 16 (available now for pre-order)—is all for celebrating the people she loves by making them feel extra appreciated through a thoughtful keepsake.

Lucky for us, she sat down and shared a range of tasteful and creative gift-giving solutions for Cupid's big day. From a luxury spa day to an oh-so-chic tote bag to customizable cookware and the must-have lipsticks, we've got the skinny so you don't have to. Our favorite? This Paint'N Pour class pass that makes the gift enjoyable by all parties.

Check out her picks below.