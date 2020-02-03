Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's recent interview featured a surprise guest.

While the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and the Grammy winner quizzed each other for their new feature in Architectural Digest, the couple's eldest daughter, North West, decided to pop in for a visit. In the adorable moment, captured in a YouTube video for the outlet, Kim and Kanye are seated in their living room talking about the inspiration behind the design of their home when North, 6, comes running in.

"We're in the middle of an interview," Kim laughs.

"North was the inspiration for the design," Kanye says.

"You were the inspiration for the design of our house," Kim tells North. "We're in the middle of doing an interview. OK, will you be my card holder?"

When Kim tells North she can sit and watch the interview from a couch nearby, North hilariously declines and finds a seat between her parents.