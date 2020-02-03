Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk Reunite 7 Months After Split

British Vogue/James Kelly
by emily belfiore | Mon., 3 Feb. 2020
Bradley Cooper just wanted to take another look at Irina Shayk.
On Sunday, the former loves reunited at the 2020 BAFTAs seven months after splitting up. The duo both attended the British Vogue and Tiffany & Co. Fashion and Film Party, which Shayk co-hosted, after the big show.
Proving that they're on good terms, the A Star is Born actor and the model posed for a picture together. Joined by British Vogue Editor Edward Enninful, Cooper and Shayk flashed the camera big smiles and appeared to be enjoying themselves.
Once news of their reunion hit social media, fans of the couple speculated whether or not the pair, who share 3-year-old daughter Lea de Seine Shayk Cooper, were getting back together. But, as Shayk said in her recent interview with the British outlet, she feels "very lucky" to have had a relationship with him but doesn't necessarily want to rekindle anything at this point in time.
"Life after Bradley is definitely reflective," she told British Vogue. "I think in all good relationships you bring your best and your worst—it's just the nature of a human being. Two great people don't have to make a good couple."
Shayk added, "I think we've been very lucky to experience what we had with each other. Life without B is new ground."
Back in June, Cooper and Shayk announced that they were ending their 4-year relationship, crediting their conflicting schedules with causing a strain between them.
"They've spent time apart to test the waters and see if they are better off," an insider shared with E! News. "They have a lot invested and it's very difficult to completely walk away from. They are trying out different arrangements and trying to find their way. They love their little girl dearly and that's not going to change no matter what."
Now, their main focus is navigating how to co-parent their young daughter. At the time of their split, another source close to the couple said they "would like to keep things as consistent as possible for her."
Speaking with British Vogue, Shayk admitted that balancing being a single mom with her demanding career isn't always an easy feat. "It's hard to find a balance between being a single mom and being a working woman and provider," the star said. "Trust me, there are days I wake up and I'm like, ‘Oh my god, I don't know what to do, I'm falling apart.'"
