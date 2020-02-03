G-Eazy and Megan Thee Stallion Spark Romance Rumors After NSFW PDA

G-Eazy and Megan Thee Stallion sparked romance rumors this weekend after they were spotted packing on the PDA on social media.

The "No Limit" star posted an Instagram Stories video of himself cuddling up next to the "Hot Girl Summer" artist and kissing her cheek. The short clip also showed Megan wrapping her arm around G-Eazy.

The video was dated Feb. 3, 2020. So, it seemed like the hang out was recent. Both rappers were in Miami for the 2020 Super Bowl. G-Eazy performed on Sunday as part of Mr. Jones nightclub's Big Game Weekend. Megan also took the stage at Bacardi's Big Game Party on Saturday. A source told E! News Megan and G-Eazy arrived at E11EVEN nightclub together at around 3:00 a.m. and had been hanging out at the club "multiple nights this weekend."

"They were definitely together and were acting as if they were dating," the insider told E! News. "They both were escorted to a table together and were having a lot of fun dancing and throwing money around the club. Megan kept grabbing G-Eazys face and they were having intimate moments. They both had several drinks and the alcohol was flowing at their table. G-Eazy was singing and rapping to the music that was playing and Megan was grinding dancing on him and they both had smiles on their faces."