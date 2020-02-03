G-Eazy and Megan Thee Stallion Spark Romance Rumors After NSFW PDA

Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for GQ Sports, Ari Perilstein/Getty Images for Atlantic Records
by Elyse Dupre | Mon., 3 Feb. 2020 7:52 AM
Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for GQ Sports, Ari Perilstein/Getty Images for Atlantic Records
G-Eazy and Megan Thee Stallion sparked romance rumors this weekend after they were spotted packing on the PDA on social media.
The "No Limit" star posted an Instagram Stories video of himself cuddling up next to the "Hot Girl Summer" artist and kissing her cheek. The short clip also showed Megan wrapping her arm around G-Eazy.
The video was dated Feb. 3, 2020. So, it seemed like the hang out was recent. Both rappers were in Miami for the 2020 Super Bowl. G-Eazy performed on Sunday as part of Mr. Jones nightclub's Big Game Weekend. Megan also took the stage at Bacardi's Big Game Party on Saturday. A source told E! News Megan and G-Eazy arrived at E11EVEN nightclub together at around 3:00 a.m. and had been hanging out at the club "multiple nights this weekend."
"They were definitely together and were acting as if they were dating," the insider told E! News. "They both were escorted to a table together and were having a lot of fun dancing and throwing money around the club. Megan kept grabbing G-Eazys face and they were having intimate moments. They both had several drinks and the alcohol was flowing at their table. G-Eazy was singing and rapping to the music that was playing and Megan was grinding dancing on him and they both had smiles on their faces."
While G-Eazy's video has since been deleted from his account, several followers resurfaced the clip. In fact, the two were trending on Twitter earlier this morning.
However, the video wasn't the only thing to spark speculation. G-Eazy also posted a picture of Megan on Instagram and included several blue heart emojis. Megan had shared the same photo on her Instagram account. G-Eazy commented on the snap with a rolling eyes emoji; Megan replied with two of the same emojis.
The 24-year-old rapper also posted a video of herself taking shots with several people, including 30-year-old G-Eazy.
G-Eazy previously dated Halsey. However, the two broke up in 2018 after about a year of dating. Halsey was also in Miami this weekend. In fact, the 25-year-old singer performed at Budweiser's BUDX Miami pre-Super Bowl bash and called out a heckler who kept saying G-Eazy's name.
As for Megan, she was previously romantically linked to MoneyBagg Yo.
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?