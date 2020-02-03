Go Inside the Star-Studded Super Bowl 2020 Parties

Congratulations are in order for the Kansas City Chiefs!
The Missouri-based team beat the San Francisco 49ers at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami on Sunday with a final score of 31 to 20. Considering this was the team's first Super Bowl victory in 50 years, their players and their fans were ready to celebrate.
Although, there was plenty of merriment off the field, too. In fact, the parties kicked off well before the Big Game. Jennifer Lopez, for instance, hosted a swanky soirée with her fiancé Alex Rodriguez the day before she took the stage for an epic Super Bowl Halftime Show with Shakira. Jay-Z, Post Malone, Kevin Hart, Emily Ratajkowski and more stars also attended Fanatics' party over the weekend. In addition, Lady Gaga, Cardi B Demi Lovato, Dan + Shay, Halsey and more stars performed at a number of pre-game events.
Meek Mill, Jay-Z & Yo Gotti
The stars paid tribute to Kobe Bryant at Michael Rubin's Fanatics Super Bowl Party on Saturday.
Emily Ratajkowski
The model stunned at Michael Rubin's Fanatics Super Bowl Party on Saturday.
Kevin Hart
The comedian kicked off Super Bowl weekend at Michael Rubin's Fanatics Super Bowl Party on Saturday.
Post Malone
The six-time Grammy nominee flashed the peace sign at Michael Rubin's Fanatics Super Bowl Party on Saturday.
Diddy & DJ Khaled
The rapper and the DJ looked sharp at the MCM x Rolling Pre-Super Bowl Event on Sunday.
Ciara
Ciara took the stage at the Rolling Stone party on Sunday. Of course, she proudly wore her husband, Russell Wilson's, jersey number.
Paris Hilton
The heiress and DJ got behind the booth at the Rolling Stone party.
Keegan-Michael Key, Elisa Key, Jon Hamm
It was date night for the Keys! Hamm joined them for a quick snap at AT&T TV Super Saturday Night.
Jamie Foxx
The actor suited up for AT&T TV Super Saturday Night.
Christian McCaffrey & Olivia Culpo
The football player and the former Miss Universe turned heads at AT&T TV Super Saturday Night.
Karamo Brown & Nathalie Emmanuel
The Queer Eye star and the Game of Thrones actress posed for a pic at AT&T TV Super Saturday Night.
Charles Melton & Keegan-Michael Key
The Riverdale actor and the Key & Peele star were all smiles at AT&T TV Super Saturday Night.
Jeremy Renner & Paul Rudd
The Avengers stars joined forces for AT&T TV Super Saturday Night.
Adriana Lima, Karrueche Tran, Victor Cruz
Talk about a stylish trio! Lima, Tran and E! News' Cruz brought their fashion A-game to AT&T TV Super Saturday Night.
Lady Gaga
Mother Monster gave a high-flying performance at AT&T TV Super Saturday Night.
Halsey
The singer rocked the stage at BUDX Miami by Budweiser on Sunday.
Dan + Shay & Demi Lovato
The dynamic duo and the "Sorry Not Sorry" singer performed onstage at the Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest on Saturday.
Cardi B
The rapper performed at LIV Big Game Weekend on Thursday.