No one is more proud of Jennifer Lopez's halftime show than Alex Rodriguez.

In an exclusive interview with E! News, taped ahead of the big show in collaboration with Hard Rock, the singer's boyfriend praises her for all the hard work she's put into preparing for the epic performance.

"She is really the hardest working human being I've ever met and she does everything with so much passion and love," he told E! News' Justin Sylvester. "I still feel sometimes that she's still back in the Bronx, that's how much passion and love she has for everything she does."

Alex added Jennifer was rehearsing for the Super Bowl show for "months and months and months," and just knew that when all was said and done, "The world is going to say, ‘Wow, I wish we had more time with Jennifer Lopez.'"

And he isn't wrong! Fans went wild for the energetic, incredible performance from J. Lo and Shakira.