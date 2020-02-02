Demi Lovato's triumph continues.

The 27-year-old pop star crushed her performance of "The Star-Spangled Banner" at the 2020 Super Bowl in Miami on Sunday, continuing her big music comeback after taking a year and a half-long hiatus following a drug overdose.

Many praised Lovato's rendition of the U.S. National Anthem, which earned massive applause at Hard Rock Stadium.

"Demi Lovato just slayed the national anthem," tweeted user @lauratereshko.

"@ddlovato That was beautiful.... #YouDeserveIt," tweeted user @ShaunDavies85.

"Demi Lovato won the Super Bowl that is all," wrote user @caylieporter.

Of course...haters gonna hate, too.

"Demi Lovato was terrible," tweeted user @bigJimF.

With her performance of the National Anthem at the Super Bowl, Lovato follows in the footsteps of the likes ofLady Gaga, Pink and Christina Aguilera.

Meanwhile, Jennifer Lopez and Shakira are set to co-headline the Super Bowl LIV Halftime show for the first time.

Lovato last performed onstage at the 2020 Grammys last weekend, marking first her public performance since she suffered a drug overdose in July 2018 at her Hollywood Hills home. The singer, who had battled substance abuse for years and had previously celebrated six years of sobriety, later spent three months in rehab.