Kate Middleton channeled a princess from a fairy tale as she walked the red carpet at the 2020 BAFTAs, aka the EE British Academy Film Awards, with husband Prince William.
The Duchess of Cambridge wore a custom short sleeve, empire waist, white and gold embroidered Alexander McQueen gown by Sarah Burton, paired with sparkling gold Jimmy Choo pumps and Van Cleef and Arpels Magic Alhambra earrings and necklace that retail for almost $17,000, according to the What Kate Wore Twitter page.
Kate had previously worn the dress to a state dinner in Malaysia in 2012. It features a gold embroidered hibiscus design, an homage to the country's official flower.
Williame, the president of the British Academy of Film and Television Arts, wore a black tux. He is presenting the Fellowship Award at the annual ceremony, which he and his wife have attended a few times.
Celebs spotted on the red carpet this year included Game of Thrones' Emilia Clarke, Zoë Kravitz, Gillian Anderson, Rebel Wilson, Saoirse Ronan and Lily-Rose Depp.
See photos of celebs at the 2020 BAFTAs:
Kate Middleton and Prince William
The royal couple has arrived!
Kate Middleton and Prince William
The Duchess of Cambridge looks like a princess from a fairy tale.
Scarlett Johansson
The twice-BAFTA-nominated Marriage Story and Jojo Rabbit actress is all smiles in this pink embellished feathered gown.
Charlize Theron
The BAFTA-nominated Bombshell actress poses in a plum gown.
Margot Robbie
The twice-BAFTA-nominated Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and Bombshell actress poses on the red carpet.
Joe Alwyn
The actor and boyfriend of Taylor Swift strikes a pose.
Florence Pugh
The BAFTA-nominated Little Women star turns heads with this daring look.
Rooney Mara
The actress and Joaquin Phoenix's fiancé poses on the red carpet.
Jodie Turner-Smith and Joshua Jackson
The pregnant actress and her husband are all smiles.
Ella Balinska
The actress showcases a romantic look.
Daniel Kaluuya
The actor appears on the red carpet.
Emilia Clarke
The Game of Thrones alum sparkles in a black dress.
Zoë Kravitz
The actress shines on the red carpet.
Rebel Wilson
The Jojo Rabbit star showcases a red and black look.
Lily-Rose Depp
The model and daughter of Johnny Depp poses in a black lace down.
John Boyega
The Star Wars actor poses on the red carpet.
Andrew Scott
Fleabag's Hot Priest brings more hotness to the BAFTAs.
Zazie Beetz
The Atlanta star shows a little leg.
Greta Gerwig
The BAFTA-nominated screenwriter and director of Little Women poses on the red carpet.
Vanessa Kirby
The actress glitters in this two-toned style.
Joaquin Phoenix
The BAFTA-nominated Joker star poses on the red carpet.
Lady Victoria Hervey
The model and socialite showcases a daring look.
Gillian Anderson
The Crown and Sex Education star is all smiles.
Naomie Harris
The actress showcases a shimmering style.
Kaitlyn Dever
The Rising Star Award nominee is pretty in pink.
Saoirse Ronan
The BAFTA-nominated Little Women actress also dresses in black.
Jack Lowden
The Rising Star Award nominee showcases a dapper look.
Al Pacino
The Irishman star arrives in all black.
The ceremony will take place at Royal Albert Hall in London on Sunday and air on BBC One at 9 p.m. U.K. time, and on BBC America in the United States at 9:10 p.m. ET.
