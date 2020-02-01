Emilia Clarke, Saoirse Ronan and More Stars Dazzle at 2020 Pre-BAFTAs Party

  • By
    &

by Corinne Heller | Sat., 1 Feb. 2020 3:00 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Emilia Clarke, Charles Finch &amp;amp; Chanel Pre-BAFTA Party

James Veysey/Shutterstock

Game of ThronesEmilia Clarke and Gwendoline ChristieLittle Women's Saoirse Ronan and Florence PughJohnny Depp's daughter and model Lily-Rose Depp and other stars showcased chic looks at a pre-2020 BAFTAs party in London on Saturday.

Emiliar, who is not nominated for an award, wore a short sleeve, red, black and white plaid button-down dress to the annual bash, which was hosted by businessman Charles Finch and Chanel. Gwendoline, who is also not nominated, showed up in a red frilly dress with puffy sleeves and a skater skirt.

Saoirse, nominated for Best Leading Actress, sported a one-shoulder black sparkling mini dress with a gold chain belt. Florence, nominated for Best Supporting Actress, wore a red frilly mini dress with shoulder pads. Lily-Rose appeared in a sleeveless, silver sequined dress.

Other stars spotted at the party included Laura Dern, who is nominated for Best Supporting Actress for her role in Marriage StoryThe X-Files alum and The Crown and Sex Education star Gillian Anderson, and singer Lily Allen and boyfriend and Stranger Things actor David Harbour.

Photos

Game of Thrones Cast Reunites at the 2020 SAG Awards

See photos from the party:

Emilia Clarke, Charles Finch & Chanel Pre-BAFTA Party

James Veysey/Shutterstock

Emilia Clarke

The Game of Thrones star looks dracarys at the pre-2020 BAFTAs bash, hosted by businessman Charles Finch and Chanel.

Lily-Rose Depp, Charles Finch & Chanel Pre-BAFTA Party

David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images

Lily-Rose Depp

The model and Johnny Depp's daughter showcases a sparkling look.

Laura Dern, Charles Finch & Chanel Pre-BAFTA Party

Isabel Infantes/PA Images via Getty Images

Laura Dern

The BAFTA-nominated actress poses on the red carpet.

Article continues below

Saoirse Ronan, Charles Finch & Chanel Pre-BAFTA Party

David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images

Saoirse Ronan

The Little Women actress showcases a sparkling look.

Florence Pugh, Charles Finch & Chanel Pre-BAFTA Party

Dave Benett/Getty Images

Florence Pugh

The Little Women actress turns heads with this red style.

Lily Allen, David Harbour, Charles Finch & Chanel Pre-BAFTA Party

Isabel Infantes/PA Images via Getty Images

Lily Allen and David Harbour

The singer poses with her beau, star of Stranger Things.

Article continues below

Arianne Phillips, Courtney Love, Charles Finch & Chanel Pre-BAFTA Party

Dave Benett/Getty Images

Arianne Phillips and Courtney Love

The Once Upon A Time In Hollywood costume designer appears with her rocker friend.

Gemma Arterton, Charles Finch & Chanel Pre-BAFTA Party

Isabel Infantes/PA Images via Getty Images

Gemma Arterton

The British actress pairs a pearl statement necklace with a modern look.

Claire Foy, Charles Finch & Chanel Pre-BAFTA Party

Isabel Infantes/PA Images via Getty Images

Claire Foy

The Crown alum poses in a long black dress.

Article continues below

Gillian Anderson, Charles Finch & Chanel Pre-BAFTA Party

David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images

Gillian Anderson

The Crown and Sex Education star looks stylish in black and cream.

Alice Eve, Charles Finch & Chanel Pre-BAFTA Party

Dave Benett/Getty Images

Alice Eve

The British Star Trek into Darkness and Black Mirror actress poses in a pale pink dress.

Gwendoline Christie, Charles Finch & Chanel Pre-BAFTA Party

David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images

Gwendoline Christie

The Game of Thrones star showcases a red hot look.

Article continues below

Kaitlyn Dever, Charles Finch & Chanel Pre-BAFTA Party

Isabel Infantes/PA Images via Getty Images

Kaitlyn Dever

The actress, who is nominated for the Rising Star Award, looks chic in black and gold.

Taron Egerton, Charles Finch & Chanel Pre-BAFTA Party

David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images

Taron Egerton

The actor, nominated for Best Leading Actor for his role of Elton John in Rocketman, poses for pics.

The 2020 BAFTAs, aka the EE British Academy Film Awards, will take place at Royal Albert Hall in London on Sunday, February 2 and air on BBC One at 9 p.m. U.K. time, and on BBC America in the United States at 9:10 p.m. ET. Graham Norton is the host.

Check out a full list of 2020 BAFTA nominations.

Trending Stories

TAGS/ Bafta Awards , Red Carpet , Awards , Parties , Emilia Clarke , Top Stories , Apple News , VG , Fashion
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2020 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.