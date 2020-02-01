Is Meghan Markle returning to TV.... not so fast!

The 38-year-old star will not be appearing on a new Canadian reality TV series in the near future.

On Saturday, reports surfaced that the Duchess of Sussex was returning to the small screen with her best friend, Jessica Mulroney, on a new show about second weddings.

According to Page Six, the reality TV series will follow Jessica as she helps 10 couples have another shot at having their dream wedding. And while the premise is heart-melting, the rumors surrounding Meghan's involvement aren't.

However, the upcoming series from CTV, which is slated to stream on Netflix and titled I Do, Redo, set the record straight on Twitter.

"As confirmed to @PageSix yesterday, the Duchess of Sussex does not appear in upcoming @CTV series I Do, Redo," the account stated on Saturday afternoon.

At this time, Netflix Canada has yet to weigh in on the rumors.