VOTE NOW! Be Our Red Carpet Stylist: Help Dress Zanna for Film's Biggest Night!

  • By
    &

by Carly Milne | Sat., 1 Feb. 2020 10:20 AM

by E! & BMW

It's almost time for film's biggest night, and its brightest stars are about to make the scene in bold and unconventional looks that'll get everyone talking! In preparation for the big day, our host Zanna Roberts Rassi is taking an unexpected route with her award show gown!

And guess what? You can help! Zanna needs to select a dress for the red carpet as she co-hosts E!'s Countdown to the Red Carpet, and you could prove your prowess as an E! red carpet stylist by helping her pick something stunning to wear for Hollywood's most glamorous night!

Scroll down to see the dresses Zanna is considering…

Zanna Roberts Rassi's Unexpected Red Carpet Journey By E! & BMW

The Flowered Dress: This fluttery floral frock designed by celeb favorite designer Jason Wu is the perfect hallmark of spring, with a little whimsy thanks to a sheer overlay of flower appliques, and a lot of style courtesy of its dramatic floor-length and hint of a train.

The Blue Dress: This sparkly blue dress, also created by Jason Wu, is a little edgier and a lot sexier courtesy of a low V front and back, with a front leg slit and cut-out side that shows a little more skin. And then there's those all-over sparkles... swoon!

Get in on the fashionable fun by voting below in our Twitter below until Feb 5.

Then, tune in to E!'s Countdown to the Red Carpet on Sunday, Feb. 9, starting at 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT for a live reveal of Zanna's red carpet dress!

