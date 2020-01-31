Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
The Bryant's are staying strong.
As Vanessa Bryant and her children continue grieving the loss of their beloved patriarch, Kobe Bryant, and her 13-year-old daughter, Gianna "Gigi" Bryant, the city of Los Angeles and the Lakers organization is wrapping the family in unconditional love.
Vanessa, who did not attend the Lakers' tribute game for Kobe, shared her support for their efforts via Instagram on Friday night.
The 37-year-old shared a photo of the Staples Center seats reserved for Kobe and Gianna, which were draped in their jerseys and adorned with red roses.
"There is no #24 without #2," Vanessa wrote, adding, "#GirlDaddy #DaddysGirl #MyBabies #OurAngels."
She also shared a photo of a sunset with purple and yellow heart emojis to her Instagram stories. In a tear-jerking touch, the image was posted at 8:24 p.m., a reference to Kobe's numbers during his 20 years on the Lakers.
Vanessa addressed Kobe and Gianna's deaths for the first time on Wednesday, Jan. 29.
Instagram
"My girls and I want to thank the millions of people who've shown support and love during this horrific time," her statement read in part. "Thank you for all the prayers. We definitely need them. We are completely devastated by the sudden loss of my adoring husband, Kobe—the amazing father of our children; and my beautiful, sweet Gianna—a loving, thoughtful, and wonderful daughter, and amazing sister to Natalia, Bianka, and Capri."
She continued, "I'm not sure what our lives hold beyond today, and it's impossible to imagine life without them. But we wake up each day, trying to keep pushing because Kobe, and our baby girl, Gigi, are shining on us to light the way. Our love for them is endless—and that's to say, immeasurable. I just wish I could hug them, kiss them and bless them. Have them here with us, forever."
In collaboration with Kobe's Mamba Sports Academy, Vanessa announced the formation of the MambaOnThree Fund to benefit the other families impacted by the fatal helicopter crash.
For even more details on tonight's tribute game, check out our complete recap of the event here.