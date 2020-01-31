Mary Higgins Clark Dead at 92

  • By
    &

by Cydney Contreras | Fri., 31 Jan. 2020 7:51 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Mary Higgins Clark

Taylor Hill/Getty Images

Mary Higgins Clark is dead at the age of 92. 

The bestselling author of books like You Don't Own MeWhere Are the Children? and more died on Friday of natural causes, according to her publisher Simon & Schuster. She was at her home in Naples, Florida. 

"Nobody ever bonded more completely with her readers than Mary did," her longtime editor Michael Korda said in statement. "She understood them as if they were members of her own family. She was always absolutely sure of what they wanted to read — and, perhaps more important, what they didn't want to read—and yet she managed to surprise them with every book."

The author became famous with the publication of her suspenseful books that gripped readers. She wrote dozens of novels in her long and illustrious career. She's best known for the book Where Are the Children? 

Watch

In Memoriam: Fallen Stars of 2019

Moreover, many of her novels went on to become adapted for television or film, even in countries like France.

Higgins Clark is survived by her five children, including daughter Carol Higgins Clark, who is a writer. 

Trending Stories

TAGS/ Death , Celebrities , Apple News , Top Stories
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2020 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.