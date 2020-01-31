Gigi Bryant's Mamba Academy Teammates Attend L.A. Lakers' Tribute Game

It's a forever thing.

Several members of Kobe Bryant's daughter's basketball team attended Friday night's Los Angeles Lakers game to pay their respects to those killed during last Sunday's helicopter crash. Gianna "Gigi" Bryant played for one of Kobe's Mamba Sports Academy teams, as did two other victims lost in the tragedy.

Payton Chester, 13, Alyssa Altobelli, 13, and their coach, Christina Mauser, were among the nine individuals who died while en route to a basketball tournament held at the Mamba Sports Academy facility in Thousand Oaks, Calif. on Sunday, Jan. 26. Payton's mother, Sarah Chester, and both of Alyssa's parents, Keri and John Altobelli, as well as the pilot, Ara Zobayan, all died.

Tonight marks the first Lakers game since Kobe and Gianna's deaths, which shocked the sports world and humanity at large. Hours ago, the Mamba Sports Academy announced its doors were open once again.