Jasmine Sanders' Valentine's Day Gift Picks Will Make You Feel Like an Angel

by Mike Vulpo | Wed., 5 Feb. 2020 3:30 AM

When cupid strikes, you'll be ready thanks to this Victoria's Secret model.

The countdown is on for Valentine's Day and chances are you're scrambling to find that perfect gift for the special someone in your life.

If you're in need of some help or some sound advice, look no further than supermodel Jasmine Sanders.

"Take the time to pick a great gift that is specific to your partner," she advised to E! News exclusively. "You don't want them to feel like they were a last-minute thought with a box of chocolates that they picked up on their way home."

So what can a thoughtful lover get? From perfume to crystals, see Jasmine's gift picks below.

Victoria's Secret Love Eau de Parfum

"Your fragrance is the first thing to enter a room and the last to leave. Make it memorable! The Victoria's Secret Love fragrance is romantic making it the perfect gift for Valentine's Day."

EComm: Jasmine Sanders
$58 Victoria's Secret
Beautiful Flower Arrangement

"Anything except roses because they're a bit cliché in my opinion and doesn't really show much effort."

Jasmine Sanders, Valentines Day Gift Guide
Prices Vary 1-800-Flowers Prices Vary The Bouqs Prices Vary UrbanStems
Journal

"Sharing a book that you love with someone is always a good idea and a journal to encourage creativity is a gift that keeps giving!"

Jasmine Sanders, Valentine's Day Gift Guide
$18 ban.do
Victoria's Secret Satin & Lace Midi Slip Dress

"I love this piece! It's a timeless classic... You could wear it on a dinner date with a little jacket and a strappy shoe."

Jasmine Sanders, Valentine's Day Gift Guide
$100 Victoria’s Secret
Crystals

"Show your partner you care about the spiritual aspects of your relationship by gifting crystals that promote healing and healthy communication."

Jasmine Sanders, Valentine's Day Gift Guide
Prices Vary Anthropologie
Victoria's Secret Unlined Strappy Teddy

"Perfect for Valentine's evening if you want to add some extra spice."

Jasmine Sanders, Valentine's Day Gift Guide
$100 Victoria's Secret
Chocolate Covered Strawberries

"A delicious and sexy treat that everyone loves."

Jasmine Sanders, Valentine's Day Gift Guide
Prices Vary Shari’s Berries
Romantic Getaway Weekend

"Take a trip to somewhere that neither one of you have been before. Explore new restaurants, shops and get some much needed quality time together."

Jasmine Sanders, Valentine's Day Gift Guide
Prices Vary TripAdvisor
Spa Day

"Take the time to relax and recharge with your special person."

Jasmine Sanders, Valentine's Day Gift Guide
Prices Vary Sooth
Home Cooked Meal

"Instead of a night out, take the time (and patience) to make a home cooked meal. And follow all the steps of the recipe!"

Jasmine Sanders, Valentine's Day Gift Guide
$60 Blue Apron

