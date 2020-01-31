Check Out All The Masked Singer Season 3 Contestants So Far

Fox
by Lauren Piester | Fri., 31 Jan. 2020 4:10 PM
The masked singers are back, and they might just be weirder than ever.
It only makes sense that the costumes on the Fox reality show have to keep getting stranger, since this is now the third season in a year and they've got to keep topping themselves somehow.
They've now released a good number of costumes for the season, which begins after the Super Bowl on Sunday, and there are some we can't stop staring at and others we can barely even look at once. Some of the eyes in particular on those costumes are just a little too terrifying. Yeah, they're not real eyes, and yet it still feels like they can see into our soul.
Just look at the Mouse. She's wearing a flower crown and an outfit that says "harmless fairy," but her eyes say "endless darkness."
And the Bear may look like she's ready to party, but the permanent look on her face says she's seen something she can never recover from.
It also seems as if the costumes have gotten more elaborate this season, like the regal White Tiger and the fabulous Kitty, while some are even simpler, like the Frog, and even the Banana.
We'll be uncovering their identities before we even know it, so take one last look at the contestants so far, before they get a good look at you.
The Masked Singer returns on Sunday after the Super Bowl, on FOx.
